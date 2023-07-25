YORK, Pa (WHTM) — July 25 is National Merry-Go-Round or National Carousel Day, and as the York State Fair continues, the date could not have fallen at a more appropriate time for the Midstate.

Here are things you may not know about the York Fair’s carousel, according to organizers.

1 – The Strates Show Venetian Double Carousel is hand painted.

According to fair organizers, the double carousel was painted by three Italian artists over the course of four months. The artists painted horses, gondola-like seats, and pirate scenes that can be seen on the ride’s ceiling.

2 – The original cost of the carousel was $375,000.

The carousel is made of fiberglass and was originally lit by more than 3,500 incandescent lights which have since been modernized, according to organizers. It was built by the Bartezone company in Venice, Italy. Today it takes about 10-15 hours to set up the carousel in preparation for the event.

3 – The carousel made its debut on the Strates Shows in 1986.

Today the carousel can hold up to 70 riders at full capacity and organizers say it has consistently been one of the all-time top-grossing rides on the midway since its debut.

4- You can get a free ride this week.

State’s shows is celebrating its 100th year in 2023 and for their 100th Birthday on July 27, they are offering “100 minutes of free midway rides” beginning at 2 p.m.