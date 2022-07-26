YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Incredible demonstrations and stunts as done in the legendary, pioneering, Tommy Bartlett Show. It’s called the Jet Pack Flying Water Circus.

It is the longest, most successful circus act following Bartlett’s said announcer and ring master Jessica Meikie. The show includes a bunch of unbelievable tricks done 50-80 feet in the air, powered by water, all while attached to an 80-foot hose.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The group isn’t just the few at the fair. They travel around all parts of the country performing and wowing crowds with their talent.

“We now travel around with our jetpack circus we put on full water ski shows as our water circus but we just couldn’t let Tommy Bartlett’s legacy die and we want to bring water sports to the masses, it’s so much fun especially for families and kids,” said Meikie.

These shows at the York State Fair are every day at 2:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. A show you don’t want your family to miss! It can also cool you off if you’re feeling the heat.