YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — So far, so good. Everyone who has attended has stayed safe at this year’s fair.

Police want to keep it that way.

They’re reminding everyone of the rules about crosswalks. Some people walk from nearby homes. Others park offsite and walk.

“If a vehicle is approaching a crosswalk that has a pedestrian inside of it, it needs to stop and yield to the pedestrian. vice-versa. We’re trying to educate pedestrians that they can’t just go walking out blindly into the crosswalk assuming a vehicle traveling in their direction is immediately going to stop. So it’s a proactive approach. It’s a proactive approach to making everybody more aware and on the lookout when they’re driving or walking on the road.”

Police say it’s a year-round issue everywhere, but it gets worse during the fair.