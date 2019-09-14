Person falls from Ferris wheel at York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two guests at the York Fair have been taken to the hospital after one fell from the Ferris wheel.

The incident occurred Friday at 8:07 p.m.

The scene has been secured.

“We can say one fell, one did not, from that point on it’s still up to investigators situation,” says CEO of the York Fair, Bryan Blair. “It appears one fell from one of the cars or tubs, but again we are still early in this and he will have all the details tomorrow.”

There is no word on either of their conditions.

All rides are inspected daily. The Ferris wheel is closed and is currently being inspected. It will remain closed until cleared by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.