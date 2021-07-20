rabbittransit offering rides to the York State Fair from $1.60

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Traveling to the York Fair? Now, rabbittransit is making it cheap and easy.

The public transportation service is offering passengers two options via the 1W and 5W routes for this years York State Fair, which kicks of this Friday, July 23. Fixed route fares for a one-way trip is $1.60 and registered seniors can ride free.

You can click here for fixed-route schedules which include pick-up times and locations.

However, Paratransit riders are required to schedule by noon at least one business day in advance. To schedule a reservation, call the rabbittransit Call Center at 1-800-632-9063.

For more information ahead of the York State Fair, and how to get discounted admission prices, click here.