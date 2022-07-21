YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York is providing parking permits for residents that live on designated blocks and streets during the York Fair, which runs from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 31.

According to a press release from York City, all residents living within the established area wishing to park their vehicles on the street during the fair must have a permit displayed on the car to avoid a fine. There is a limit of three permits per household. Proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle is required to receive a permit.

The permit must be displayed on the driver’s side real window so it is visible from the street. City officials are asking that residents tape the permit to the window. If the vehicle’s driver-side window is tinted, you are allowed to place the permit in the middle of the dashboard. Placing the permit in the wrong location may result in a fine.

The permits are valid only within one block of the permit holder’s residence. Parking outside of your immediate area could result in a fine. Motorcycles will be issued a permit, but they are required to park on the street and not on the sidewalk.

Permits need to be properly displayed by midnight on July 21.

All normal parking laws will remain in effect. The permit does not give you permission to park illegally, according to the release.

Permits are available thru Sunday, July 31st. Permits will be distributed from the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall located at 101 South George Street on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from the Police Department (located at 50 West King Street) weekdays from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.