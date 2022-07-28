YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Steve Miller Band with special guest Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will not be performing at the York State Fair on Saturday night.

According to the York State Fair’s Facebook page, band member Steve Miller tested positive for COVID-19. The band has not released any statements on their social media confirming the diagnosis or cancelation.

The group was set to perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the canceled concert will automatically be refunded to the original card used to purchase the tickets, provided the tickets were purchased through the York State Fair website, box office, or our ticketing partner Etix.

Organizers say it may take up to 10 business days for the refund to process.

Steve Miller Band ticket holders can present their ticket at the gate for Free Gate Admission to the fair only on Saturday, July 30. Parking charges are not included.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On Wednesday the Steve Miller Band shared images from a show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Other shows still on the schedule include Tracy Byrd with special guest HunterGirl on Friday and Jason Aldean on Sunday night.