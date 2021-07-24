The fun continues for families at the York State Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s day two of the York State Fair, featuring fun and excitement for people of all ages, including live musical entertainment.

The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic. And organizers say this year’s event is extra special because a lot of families missed out on their annual outing together.

The goal is to make sure this year’s fair will be full of lasting memories.

“We went on a couple rides,” first-timer Jayden Pugh said. “They have been fun and some are very unique because this is my first time here”

“The big thing for [his child] is to get on rides because he does not get on rides anywhere,” Earl Anderson said as he was enjoying York State Fair with his family.

The York State Fair continues until August 1.