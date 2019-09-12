Thursday at the York Fair

Thursday is Family Day at the York Fair. Children ages 17 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Deggeller Attractions wristbands are on sale for just $20.

One of the food vendors we’re learning about Thursday on ABC27 News is Whoopie Pies of Central PA. They offer more than 30 flavors of homemade whoopie pies. From the classic flavors like chocolate and peanut butter and traditional to the exotic like Key Lime, Blueberry Muffin, and Snickerdoodle. At the York Fair, they’re located under the grandstand building. To see what events they will be at other than the fair, go to their facebook page by clicking here.

This morning we’re also previewing the Monster Truck show coming to the York Fair Saturday. Adult tickets are $25 and child tickets are $10. The shows are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Grandstand.

