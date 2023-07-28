YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are the volunteers at Heroes Hall.

These volunteers with the “Vietnam Veterans of America.”

They put together photos and biographies of every York County service member who died in Vietnam.

Here’s why:

“Because they died for our freedom. they’re the real heroes. we’re – you know – we’re home, right,” said Ken Bair of Vietnam Veterans of America. “And I know – personally – four of them. and so that’s why I’m out here”

There’s also a pushpin map of where they died. You can see this weekend at the fair in Heroes Hall.