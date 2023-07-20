YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York State Fair opens on July 21 for more than a week of rides, food, shows, and entertainment.

The York State Fair opens at 11 a.m. on Friday with gates closing for entry at 10 p.m. The open and close schedule remains the same for Saturday and Sunday with gates 6 and 7 open for those leaving until 11 p.m.

On Monday-Thursday the gates will open at 12 p.m. and close for entry at 9 p.m. Gates 6 and 7 will stay open until 10 p.m.

For those coming to the York State Fair, admission starts at $10 for adults and is free for kids 5 and younger. College students with ID and kids 6-17 are $5 and parking is $10.

Promo Days can offer discounts for those attending certain days of the week. On Friday, July 21 there’s $1 admission per person with Strates Shows rides also available at $1 per ride.

July 23 is free admission for firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active duty military, and all healthcare personnel. Those attending must show proper ID to participate in UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day.

On July 24 all admission is free for senior citizens with a Medicare card. July 25 is $2 admission, rides, and food specials.

Those with a Weis Markets card can get free entry for themselves and up to three guests on July 26.

Thursday, July 27 is 100 Minutes Day where admission is free for the first 100 minutes of the fair. There’s also 100 minutes of free rides starting at 2 p.m.

Friday, July 28 is free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for one adult with a preschooler. Kiddie Kingdom Ride bands are available at $15 and can be purchased until 3 p.m.

Those driving and parking at the fair can use gates 4, 6, and 9 while pedestrians can walk through gates 1, 3, and 7.

This year’s York State Fair will include shows from Nelly, Five Finger Death Punch, and Peppa Pig, offering something for everyone attending.