York Fair 2021 attendance up 4% since last fair before pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Official attendance figures for the first York State Fair in almost two years have been announced.

More than 530,000 people came out to the fair over the 10 days that the gates remained open. Good news, too, with it being up 4% since the last fair. Organizers say, even though some days were hot with switching it from September to July still helped.

“Based on the weather that we had previously in Septembers, we had five full days of rain, when we had nobody. This year we only had maybe an hour or two of a storm for three days. So, it was a lot better weather,” Montgomery Stambaugh, marketing director of the York State Fair, said.

Stambaugh says the fair operations were generally smooth for the first fair in July and the first of the COVID era locally.