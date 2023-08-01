YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The good news, to whatever extent extreme heat discourages people from attending the York State Fair? Late July was cooler in 2023 than 2022.

The bad news? It was still late July.

A total of 399,963 fairgoers attended the 2023 fair, according to figures released Tuesday. That was 14 percent more than the 352,077 who attended the 2022 fair. But the 2023 figure remained 25 percent lower than the 532,037 who attended in 2021. As recently as a decade before that, in 2012, 642,363 attended the fair, which had always been in September but moved to July in 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2022, leaders blamed near-100-degree temperatures and concert cancelations for the decline. In 2023, all the shows went on as planned. And the weather?

York experienced seasonably mild temperatures — highs in the 80s — during the fair’s opening weekend.

“The fair was running 27% ahead going into last Thursday, but the mini-heatwave affected attendance on Thursday, Friday, and during the day on Saturday,” fair CEO Bryan Blair said in the release.

But the 2023 fair dates weren’t particularly hot, according to calculations by abc27 News Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder. The average high temperature for the 10 days of the fair this year: 87 degrees, Finkenbinder said. The 30-year average for the same 10 days across all years? 87 degrees.

Some people in York County have called for the fair to move back to September. The 2024 fair is scheduled for July 19 through July 28. And beyond that?

“Right now, we are not discussing a change,” fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh told abc27 News Thursday.