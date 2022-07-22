YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday morning at the York Expo Center. The 10-day event has a lot of attractions.

Not only are there rides for all ages, but there are also other events like the sea lion splash show and a jetpack flying water circus.

New this year at the Agriculture Education Center include bunny world, Wheels of Agriculture interactive game show, and a cheese carver.

Country singer Sam Hunt is kicking off the long lineup of artists set to perform on the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Despite the fair happening during some of the hottest days so far this summer, there are ways to beat the heat as fairgoers walk through the grounds.

“What you can see behind me is an air-conditioned tent that was provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It has an air conditioning and cooling system. And throughout it, we also have several misting tents throughout the grounds. Most of our buildings are air-conditioned,” said Montgomery Stambaugh, a York State Fair spokesperson.

Fairgoers are also allowed to carry in their own non-alcoholic drink like ice water and juice to stay hydrated.

The City of York is providing parking permits for residents that live on designated blocks and streets during the York Fair. The permit must be displayed on the driver’s side real window so it is visible from the street.