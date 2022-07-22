YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the opening day of the York State Fair at the fairgrounds. abc27’s Seth Kaplan made his way down to kick off the fair with the sea lions and speak with Jimmy Earhart, who is part of the fair’s Sea Lion Splash show.

According to the fair’s website, “the show is geared around educating the audience on the habits and nature of the sea lions with a lot of comedy thrown in. Sea lions are natural performers and will ad lib without prompting, stealing the show with their cute mischief. The finale of the show provides the audience a magical moment with a close sea lion encounter. Whether Showtime or not, sea lions will continuously provide entertainment by being their natural self.”

The show will take place on Community Lane near Machinery Row. Fairgoers can watch the show Monday through Thursday at 3. 5 or 7 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at 1, 3, and 5 p.m.

To learn more about the show, click here.