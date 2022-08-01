YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Attendance at the York State Fair dropped 34% compared to 2021 after seeing over 352,000 visitors over 10 days.

Fair officials say weather and the cancelation of multiple concerts are to blame for the decrease. Temperatures during the fair hit the high 90s during a heat wave and concerts featuring Toby Keith and the Steve Miller band were also canceled.

“The primary reason for the drop in attendance is weather related,” said Fair CEO Bryan Blair. “With four days of excessive heat/humidity and three rainy days we fought the weather right from the start,” he added.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Entries at the 2022 York State Fair were strong, according to Blair. “We are still tabulating all of those totals, but we had another strong year in the Livestock category, and it appeared that Horticulture Hall and Old Main entries were up as well,” said Blair.

“Overall while numbers are down it was a successful Fair from a safety standpoint,” said Blair. “We did not have a single major safety or emergency incident and that’s always something that is in your mind during the times in which we live,” he added.

Now the planning begins for the 2023 York State Fair which will be held from July 21 thru July 30. “The next couple of days will be spent wrapping up the 2022 Fair and getting the Expo Center grounds back in order and by the end of the week we will shift our focus to planning the 2023 Fair,” said Blair.

2023 will mark the 258th year of America’s First Fair, The York State Fair.