YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — All poultry and bird shows are canceled at the upcoming 2022 York State Fair as a precaution against bird flu, according to a post on the fair’s Facebook page.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has banned poultry shows because of the avian flu, which has been impacting birds in the state.

“While we recognize that certain species of birds are not covered by the ban, the York State Fair, in consultation with the State Veterinarian, has decide to cancel all Poultry and bird species shows out of an abundance of caution,” the fair’s Facebook post reads.

The York State Fair says it looks forward to seeing all feathered friends next year.

The fair will take place July 22-31. It includes concerts, livestock exhibits, rides, and more.