YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York State Fair opens on Friday, July 21 with musicians from around the country coming in for shows throughout the fair.

The shows scheduled throughout the week range from heavy metal bands, to Christian rock, to a family friendly kids show.

Here’s a look at the 2023 York State Fair concert lineup.

July 21: Five Finger Death Punch

The heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch opens the York State Fair concert schedule on July 21 at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage. The show begins at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $55-70 for the show.

The band has 28 top 10 hit singles and 14 #1 singles since starting in 2005.

July 22: Nelly with Chase McDaniel

Rapper Nelly with special guest Chase McDaniel will perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m. on July 22. Tickets for the show range from $25-40.

A three-time Grammy Awards winner, Nelly has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States.

July 23: Peppa Pig

The family-friendly show Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on July 23 at 5 p.m. Tickets range between $20-35 for the show that features life-size puppets of the characters from the children’s show Peppa Pig.

July 24: KIX and Rocky 98.5 Battle of the Bands

The rock band KIX will headline the Rocky 98.5 Battle of the Bands at this year’s York State Fair. The show at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage begins at 7 p.m. with $20 general admission.

July 25: Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy with special guest Quiet Riot

Triple Play Tuesday will feature Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy with special guest Quiet Riot on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage. The show starts at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging between $30-45.

Neil is the lead vocalist of Mötley Crüe, performing with them from 1981-1992 and returning to the band in 1996. Stephen Pearcy was the founder of the heavy metal band Ratt and has opened for ZZ Top and Ozzy Osbourne, among others.

Quiet Riot is known for several hit heavy metal songs and has performed since 1973.

July 26: We The Kingdom

Contemporary Christian music band We The Kingdom with special guest Anne Wilson will perform starting at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $30-45. Last year they toured with Casting Crowns and in 2021 were nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Album.

July 27: Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Muscadine Bloodline will perform at 8 p.m. on July 27. Tickets for the country music show range from $40-60.

July 28: Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with special guest Megan Moroney will perform on July 28 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show range from $35-50.

July 29: Buckin’ B Bull Ride

The Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage will host the Buckin B Bull Ride show with tickets ranging from $20-25.

July 30: Dierks Bentley

Country music singer Dierks Bently closes out the York State Fair concerts on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Joined by special guests Ingrid Andress and Wyatt McCubbin, tickets range from $35-60.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Concert tickets can be purchased on the York State Fair website.

No backpacks, weapons, bottles, or alcohol will be allowed into the shows and everyone is subject to metal detection and bag searches.