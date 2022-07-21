YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair is set to kick off on Friday, July 22, and final preparations are underway. With the county officially in a heat emergency, fairgoers will also have to prepare before heading over.

Temperatures in the Midstate are expected to reach near triple-digit numbers. To try and beat the heat and keep everyone safe, fair organizers say there will be two air-conditioned tents provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Plus, a lot of the buildings on the grounds are also air-conditioned.

They said there will also be misters set up for fairgoers to walk through. Hoping those on the grounds will stay on top of their hydration, as well, fair organizers say that people can bring in their own thermos full of water, except for at the concerts at night.

Click on the video player above to hear from abc27’s Seth Kaplan on how fairgoers can get ready for a day spent out in the heat. Plus, tonight at 5 p.m., Kaplan will dive into why the fair moved from September to July.

The York State Fair opens at 11 a.m. on Friday.