YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Piglets, kids (the kind that come from goats) and calves are just hours away from being born at the fair’s birthing center. Who better to teach us about them than Michael Rutter of Rutter’s Dairy?

How long is a pig pregnant before she gives birth? In this live shot, we learn: 3-3-3. That’s three months, three weeks and three days. Cows give birth after nine months, just like people. And goats give birth after about 150 days, or five months.