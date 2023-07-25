YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you love baby animals, rides and tons of food choices, the York State Fair is for you.

The York State Fair runs for 10 days and seven of those are promo days.

“We’ve always kinda heard that everything is expensive, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic so we try to give people a way to either have a free or discounted day,” York State Fair marketing and communications director Montgomery Stambaugh said.

A new promotion this year is $2 Tuesdays, which includes $2 admission, rides and specials from participating vendors.

“It’s important to me to be part of that to give back as much as we can, lower prices. You know, not even so much better sales for me but just better off in general for people to come out and get a deal,” Tubby Tommy’s owner Stacey Zimnicky said.

“It’s an opportunity for people to try everything at the fair instead of spending $20 on a sandwich,” Rose’s Concession owner Rose Wuchtee said.

The hope is these promo days will bring more people to the fair.

“Yes, this is helping attendance. Monday and Tuesday were usually one of our slower days and so far the crowds have been great,” Montgomery Stambaugh said.

Even some vendors are noticing the increase in attendance.

“So far its been great, I’m sure attendance is up, I’ve seen it myself and that’s exciting. You know people were against the July fair but this year the weather has been so cooperative,” Stacey Zimnicky said.

If you missed this event, there are still 3 promotional days left: