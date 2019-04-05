You Can Do It: Air Conditioning Maintenance

We’re enjoying the mild temperatures of spring, but summer it right around the corner. Now is a good time to do some simple maintenance on your air conditioning system to help it run more efficiently and last longer.

Some maintenance certainly requires a trained professional, but cleaning the outdoor condensing unit is something that you can do on your own. First, be sure to turn the unit off. Clear the exterior of any leaves or other debris. Next brush any loose debris from the surface. Now that the exterior surface is clean, spray coil cleaner liberally on the condenser fins. Let is stand for a few minutes while it breaks down any grease or debris then rinse it off with a garden hose.

Do not use a pressure washer. That can damage the fins. Remember to turn it back on and your good to go! Keeping the condenser clean will improve air flow and increase efficiency.

