You Can Do It: Door Closures

Do you find yourself getting frustrated with certain doors remaining open? It might be an outside door, a door to a garage or even a bathroom door? Well, today is your day!

Self-closing door hinges are a simple solution. When adjusted properly, these hinges will automatically pull that door closed every time! We recommend installing these hinges on the top and bottom – there is no need to replace the center hinge.

Carefully remove the hold hinges and install the new ones. That’s the easy part. Adjusting them can be a bit tricky. Use an allen wrench to load the spring and push the catch pin in the appropriate hole. Make sure the top and bottom hinges are set up to provide the same amount of pressure. Now test the door. To increase or reduce the pressure, use the allen wrench to release the pressure and relocate the catch pin to a different hole.

It might take a couple minutes to get it adjusted just right, but when you do&your door will never hang open again. And You Can Do It!