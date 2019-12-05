You Can Do It: Preparing for Snow and Ice

Last month we talked about getting your home ready for winter. Let’s take it a step further and discuss how you can be ready for the snow and ice that’s sure to come soon.

Now is the time to get your snow blower out and do some routine maintenance. Check the oil and replace it if needed. Check the gas and be sure to have some extra on hand. Fire it off to make sure that it operates properly. If your snow blower needs repairing, take it to a qualified repair shop.

Locate your snow shovel and check the handle and blade to make sure they’re in good condition. Also, be sure to stockpile enough snow melt to get you through the first few storms. Every winter there’s a shortage of these products when the first big snow hits.

Plan now so you won’t be left out it the cold this winter and You Can Do It!