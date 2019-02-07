You Can Do It: Replacing Weather-Stripping

The weather-strip that is on your exterior doors should keep that cold February wind out of your house. Over time these weather-strips can fail and need to be replaced.

Start by removing your existing weather-strip and be sure to replace it with the same type. There are many different types and sizes. Today we’re replacing a flange type product, but there are adhesive and surface mounted products available as well. The thickness is critical. Sixty percent compression is ideal for best performance.

Measure the top of the jamb first and carefully cut the weather-strip to fit snugly. Press it into the grove to get a positive connection. You may need to tap them in place. Cut the side pieces a little bit too long. Press them into the groove starting at the top and working your way to the bottom. Carefully trim any excess length to be sure that it is tight to the threshold. Now test the door and you are done!

Replacing your old, worn out weather-strip is that easy and you can do it!