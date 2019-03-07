1  of  2
You Can Do It: Replacing Door Sweep

You Can Do It
Last month, we showed you how to replace the weather-strip on an exterior door. This month, we’ll talk about replacing the bottom sweep. The sweep seals the door to the threshold – keeping water and keeping the warm air in.

Start by removing your door. Use a nail punch and tap the hinge pins to loosen them. Remove the bottom pin first and work your way to the top. Carefully remove the door grasping it at the door knob. Most modern doors are 1″ thick and have a double flange-style sweep like this one. Pry the old sweep out using a flat head screwdriver. Place the new sweep in place – lining up the flanges with the grooves in the door. After placing it in by hand, you will need to tap it into place using small block of wood and a hammer. Trim the end if needed and reinstall the door.

A sweep is a very important pat of a door system and replacing it is pretty simple. And you can do it!

