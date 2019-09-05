Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
Closings & Delays
Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC

You Can Do It: Sewer Clean-out Pipes

You Can Do It
Posted: / Updated:

Sewer lines often have clean-out pipes. These are important to access the line in case there’s a problem. The pipes don’t look great and can be an obstruction in your landscaping or yard. Here’s a simple solution to that issue: you’ll need an underground valve box, a new clean-out fitting and PVC cement.

Dig around the pipe a little a larger and deeper than the valve box. Cut the pipe a few inches below the ground level. After cleaning the pipe, glue the new clean-out fitting in place. Place the valve box in the ground and back-fill around it. We recommend putting some crushed stone inside the box – even with the fitting.

You now have a flush access panel with easy access to the clean-out! Getting rid of that ugly pipe is that easy and You Can Do It!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss