You Can Do It: Sewer Clean-out Pipes

Sewer lines often have clean-out pipes. These are important to access the line in case there’s a problem. The pipes don’t look great and can be an obstruction in your landscaping or yard. Here’s a simple solution to that issue: you’ll need an underground valve box, a new clean-out fitting and PVC cement.

Dig around the pipe a little a larger and deeper than the valve box. Cut the pipe a few inches below the ground level. After cleaning the pipe, glue the new clean-out fitting in place. Place the valve box in the ground and back-fill around it. We recommend putting some crushed stone inside the box – even with the fitting.

You now have a flush access panel with easy access to the clean-out! Getting rid of that ugly pipe is that easy and You Can Do It!