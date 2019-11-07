You Can Do It: Winterizing Your Home

We’ve enjoyed a nice, hot summer, but we all know winter is right around the corner. Now is the time to make sure you’re ready for everything that winter may throw at you.

Remember to clean out your gutters and downspouts. This is critical for proper roof drainage. It’s critical that you unscrew any garden hoses. If this is forgotten, it can lead to broken pipes. Seal any air leaks around doors and windows. This can save hundreds in energy bills. Inspect your chimney and have it professionally cleaned. Inside your home, be sure to monitor your humidity and turn on a humidifier.

Now is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. We also recommend cleaning or replacing air filter to keep your furnace running efficiently.

Taking care of these things will prepare your home for winter and may save expensive repairs later and You Can Do It!